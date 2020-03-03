Anusha Dandekar's Youtube Video Sheds Light On What She Carries In Her Bag | WATCH

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian origin MTV VJ, actor and singer who is also a style icon. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an active fashion enthusiast and fitness freak. She takes pride in her fitness and can carry every outfit she wears, and Anusha Dandekar Instagram handle is proof of that. Check out what things she carries in her bag, according to Anusha Dandekar Youtube channel.

Anusha Dandekar reveals what's in her bag

The first thing she carries in her bag is her iPhone. She also carries Vitamin C 1000g tablets which have been advised to her to have as it has multiple health benefits. Anusha Dandekar carries a rosewater mist spray that is really good for the skin and she advises everybody to use it during the summer season as it refreshes the face. Talking about summertime, the next thing she carries in her bag is a tube of sunscreen with SPF 110. Anusha also has another iPhone for work use. Anusha, like any other woman, carries her wallet in her bag. She also has two hand creams in her bag as she is obsessed with hand creams and always seems to be using it. Anusha Dandekar also carries a hand sanitizer in her bag. The actor initially had asthma so she carries an asthma pump along with her in her bag that she uses when she visits polluted places or shooting outdoors for a long while. She also a hair clip and a little thin hair tie in her bag. The diva carries a total moisture facial cream from Benefit as she is prone to dry skin. She loves to use roll-on perfumes so she carries a rosewater roll on as they pretty easy to use. She carries a rubber wrist band saying women power in her bag as well to remind herself. Anusha also has a Kama lip balm in her bag as she is prone to dry lips and this product helps her fight that. The multi-talented celebrity also possesses a Smith & Cult flesh riot lip gloss. The last thing that came out of her bag was 3 rings that she loves wearing.

These are all the products she usually carries in her bag. Check out Anusha Dandekar Youtube channel to find out more about her day to day life. Take a look at this video here below.

