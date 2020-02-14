Anusha Dandekar's Hairstyle Videos Can Make You Party-ready In Minutes; WATCH

Apart from being a popular MTV VJ, and a model, Anusha Dandekar makes hairstyle videos as well. These videos give out different ideas for hairstyles. Anusha's videos are ideal for getting style tips for your next party, casual meets, or any celebration. The three best hairstyles as suggested by the Supermodel of the Year mentor are given below. Check them out-

Anusha Dandekar's hairstyles to glam up your looks

How to style Buns:

Flick your hair and tie you’re a high pony

Split the pony hair into half. Make sure your front half is lesser than your back half.

Brush your front side of the hair and place it on top of your face and pull your hair back.

Take a pin and pin up your hair. You will have a French bow on top of your head.

Now, brush your back part of the ponytail

Twist the back part of the ponytail and turn it around the bow.

Pin that hair with the bow. Keep pinning your hair till your bow looks clean and nice.

Iron your fringes

How to style your short hair: Hairstyle for short hair

Take a tail comb and measure to get a perfect middle partition.

Take the front part of your hair and twist it neatly and pin at the back. Do the same with the other section of the hair ‘

Use your hair straighter to straighten the rest of your hair.

Style your hair for Parties

Take a tail comb and get a middle partition for the only front portion

Flatten the front fringe and smooth it out

Use a little bit of a sea salt spray in your hair

Again flatten your hair

Now, grab all your hair and pull your hair behind into a ponytail.

Push your two thumbs to push up your ponytail

Use a comb to give a puffy look

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gdarqi7EvXY

