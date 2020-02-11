Saif Ali Khan's Sported Different Hairstyles From 'Khiladi' To 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's famous and favourite heroes of all time. He made his way into the Hindi film industry with the 1992 blockbuster, Parampara, and since then has delivered many super hit films like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kya Kehna and many others. From wearing shorts to traditional outfits, the man has always set fashion trends that his fans loved to follow. Check out Saif Ali Khan’s famous haircuts below from Khiladi to Jawaani Jaaneman.

Saif Ali Khan’s best hairstyles

The actor is looking cool in this all-black outfit. He wore black jeans and a T-shirt. He also wore a black blazer, black shoes, and black sunglasses to complete her look. With a perfect hairstyle that goes with her look and a chain in the neck, the actor poses for a cool image.

In this image, the actor is seen with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The image is from their new year celebration in which he can be seen in a black suit and white shirt. While Kareena accompanying her went for a black gown for the party. The actor opted for a middle-parted hairstyle for his look.

The actor is looking handsome in this formal attire. He wore dark mustard coloured pant-suit which was paired with a navy blue shirt. He completed his look with matching formal footwear and his famous hair cut.

In the pictures, Saif and Kareena look cute together. While Kareena is seen wearing a blue denim waistcoat-style top and acid-washed pants. On the other hand, Saif is donning a black T-shirt with blue jeans and giving cool style goals to his fans.

This is one of the iconic hairstyles of Saif Ali Khan. The actor is seen wearing a grey three-piece suit with a white shirt. He also wore a blue tie and brown shade sunglasses. In the picture, the actor is seen in long hair which looks quite cool.

