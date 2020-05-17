Anusha Dandekar's IG Videos You Can Watch To Brighten Up Your Lockdown Days

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ and also a popular host in many TV shows. She has been a part of shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. Anusha Dandekar started her music journey in 2012 with Better Than Your Ex. Along with hosting in TV shows, she is also known for her distinctive fashion sense and incredible dressing style. Her appearance and stylish dressing embrace her attitude and fashion sense.

Also read | Anusha Dandekar's Best Collaborations With MTV; 'Supermodel Of The Year' To 'Love School'

As we all are locked in houses and quarantining amid the coronavirus lockdown, Anusha Dandekar is making sure that she is making most of this free time. She is constantly uploading videos and posts to keep her fans entertained. Check out some of her amazing posts that will brighten up your day-

Anusha Dandekar's dance and fitness videos to watch:

Anusha Dandekar loves to dance. She feels that you do not need a reason to dance and it is just the soul that feels happy while you dance. So, to light up your dull, quarantine day, and get inspired by this dancing girl, watch Anusha Dandekar dancing with this group of people.

Happy happy Birthday to one of the best humans I’ll ever know... from always letting me be part of the dance group in school, even though I was a junior and Shibani wanted me far away hehe ... to always being there for me even now. I love you. I always believe you deserve nothing but happiness and love and I know the universe has sprinkled so much of that magic on you, which makes my heart so happy for you... (yes Sean you are a big part of that magic also hehe) May we always have reason to dance. (I’m so glad I got this video before Shibani threw me out again hahaha) 🙈🤦🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️ LOVE YOU ❤️ @joelpeisley @seanbyrnes @shibanidandekar @janetjackson #thatsthewaylovegoes

Also read | Times When Anusha Dandekar's Beau Karan Kundrra Amped Up His PDA Game On Social Media

Watch Anusha Dandekar making some hilarious TikTok videos while dancing. She enjoys each and every moment of life to her fullest and this video is the proof. Her caption says it all, read here.

When people ask me about my life ... .

Styled in: @muwuofficial

ps: 1 or 2 ? 😘 .

pps. Still not officially on tiktok, just use it to dance 🙌🏼

Anusha Dandekar posted this dancing video on the International Dance Day and revived some old memories. This throwback dance video makes her realize that even though she is not a great dancer, dance gives her life. Watch this video here.

I didn’t want to miss celebrating international dance day... because every time I go back to dancing even though I may not be the greatest dancer, it honestly gives me life! Every one could use a little dance right now, so thought I’d share some fun memories of mine... which ones your fav?

1, 2, or 3?

Also read | Anusha Dandekar's Shoe Collection Is Sure To Make Anyone Jealous!

You can truly get some inspiration from Anusha Dandekar to stay healthy and fit. Here are some of her moves while exercising that are #fitness goals. She proves that being busy cannot stop you from making yourself a priority and keeping your body fit. Watch the video of Anusha Dandekar here.

Sports Doesn’t Care about how busy you are, how short your workouts, or how big your challenges. It only cares that you move, your way! 🤸🏻‍♀️ I found that this New Year, this is my FIRST class ever and I want to thank @kuldeepshashi for giving me something to look forward to every week, something that brings out the kid in me & makes me feel sooo good the rest of the day! Along with Kuldeep my trainer @gulhasanniazi Is so motivating, he truly believes I can do anything! 🙈☺️🧘🏻‍♀️🤸🏻🤸🏻‍♀️🤸🏻‍♂️ And thank you @adidas for always keeping me comfy and confident no matter the workout! @adidaswomen @adidas #ReimagineSport #adidas @flyzonefitness 💯

Also read | Anusha Dandekar's Goofy Videos From Her Instagram Wall Are Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.