Anusha Dandekar's Shoe Collection Is Sure To Make Anyone Jealous!

Anusha Dandekar is currently a mentor on the MTV Supermodel of the Year show. She can be seen giving priceless advice to the budding supermodels on fashion, posing, dressing sense and much more insights about the modelling industry. Take a look at these humongous collections of shoes that Anusha Dandekar sports, loves and wears in her daily life.

Anusha Dandekar's shoe collection

Anusha Dandekar and beau Karan Kundra can be seen twinning in matching athleisure wear. Anusha is seen wearing white sneakers with pink stripes to complete her pink athleisure look.

Pic source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Anusha dons a major variety of shoes which one can see on the MTV show. She can be seen donning a classic Veronica/Betty avatar in this fashionable post. To complete her look she is wearing a high neck navy blue bodycon outfit along with the unmissable pointy silver stilettoes.

Anusha sure knows how to style her outfits with the perfect footwear and this image is proof. Anusha Dandekar can be seen acing her tied up knee-length suede boots. The boots have platform heels and they completely complement her oversized t-shirt and shorts.

Here is a post of Anusha Dandekar wearing an ash-black suede knee-high boot to match up with her grey Ariana Grande inspired outfit. She wore this outfit on her last birthday which she celebrated with her family and friends.

