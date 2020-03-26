Anusha Dandekar's Monokini Looks On Instagram That You Must Check Out!

Mentor and Anchor of the popular reality TV show Super Model of the Year, Anusha Dandekar is quite active on social media. From sharing adorable pictures with her alleged boyfriend Karan Kundra to her pictures slaying in different outfits, the actor is all goals for her fans. The actor has shared a lot of images from her photoshoot in a monokini. Take a look at some of her amazing pictures in a monokini.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Formal Outfit Choices That Make Her Look Gorgeous And Bold

Anusha Dandekar's photos in a monokini

Black

Anusha Dandekar posed in a black monokini in a photo which she captioned, "2 days to go! #MAGICDUST." [sic]

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Make Your Day Brighter

Yellow

Anusha posed in yellow monokini in post and captioned, "1 day to go! #SUNSHINEKID" [sic]

White

As a part of the campaign for the cosmetic brand, Anusha Dandekar shared an image in a monokini with a countdown post, for the launch of the brand. She looked absolutely stunning in these pictures that she shared in black, white and a yellow monokini. Apart from that, the actor was also seen wearing a monokini for another photoshoot and even shared a long positive message to her fans along with the post.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Display Her Stunning Athletic Figure

Anusha Dandekar owns her own cosmetic brand and is all set to launch her own clothing line too. Her clothing line called Man Up Woman Up is all about sending out messages to the world, in casual comfy outfits. Just before a few days of the launch, the actor has been sharing pictures with her boyfriend Karan Kundra in twinning outfits.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Teaches How To Do Summer Makeup Through This Tutorial Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.