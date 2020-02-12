The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dharmendra To Launch His Restaurant 'He-Man' On Valentine's Day 2020; Read Details

Bollywood News

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently announced that his second restaurant is named as 'He-Man' and will open on Valentine's Day 2020. Read below for more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
dharmendra

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is now coming up with a new restaurant named 'He-Man'. The concept of this restaurant is based on the farm-to-fork concept which is based on serving locally cultivated food using local sources. The actor took to his social media and announced his latest venture in the restaurant industry. Check out his post below - 

Also read: Dharmendra-Hema Malini proud of Esha Deol for her new venture, other stars congratulate

Actor Dharmendra's new restaurant named 'He-Man'

Also read: Sunny Deol and other actors who have played characters with the name Arjun

Yamla Pagla Deewana actor revealed that he will be launching the restaurant this Valentine's Day i.e. February 14, 2020, at 10:30 am. This won't be the actor's first outing as a restaurateur as he already has a previous restaurant named 'Garam Dharam Dhaba'. It is also reportedly one of the most famous restaurants in Haryana. The 'He-Man' restaurant will be inaugurated at Karnal Highway which is reportedly close to Dharmendra's 'Garam Dharam Dhaba'.

Also read: Dharmendra Deol's rosy wish 'Happy Birthday baby' is winning the Internet. Here's who it's for

This will reportedly be the first fork-to-farm concept-based restaurant in Haryana. The veteran actor has been very vocal about his enthusiasm for farming as he is often seen sharing videos of the produce of his farms on his social media. Check out Dharmendra's videos from his farms in Haryana below - 

Also read: Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan blessed by Dharmendra on Indian Idol 11 ahead of their wedding?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

Also read: Indian Idol 11 Written Update For February 8 & 9: Zeenat Aman & Dharmendra special

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

Image Courtesy - Dharmendra Deol Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
UP CMO'S SHOCKER
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION