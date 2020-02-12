Kangana Ranaut Looks Elegant In These Traditional Outfits; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. She is popular for her roles in films like Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Gangster. Kangana Ranaut has won a number of National Awards and was even awarded the Padma Shri recently. The actor is outspoken and fearless and moviemakers seem to give her roles accordingly.

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Compares Kangana Ranaut To Marlon Brando, Points Out Their Similarity

The Queen actor has a unique style when it comes to picking her outfits. She has a wide and amazing collection of sarees and ethnic outfits, that she is often spotted in. Be it on the airport or any event, traditional outfits are always her preferred choice. Here are some of Kangana Ranaut's best traditional outfits.

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Tells 'nepotistic & Frivolous' Indian Awards To Learn From Oscars 2020

Kangana Ranaut's traditional photos

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Family: Know About 'Panga' Actor's Parents, Sister Rangoli And Brother

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in the film Panga playing the character of Jaya Nigam, a Kabbadi player. Apart from that, she is currently working on a biopic titled Thalaivi. The film is entirely based on the life of actor turned politician Jayalalithaa, and will be released in three different languages. The actor will also be seen in the movie Dhaakad which will be released later this year. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai. The details about Kangana's role are not yet disclosed.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Has Evolved Her Fashion Game Over The Years; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.