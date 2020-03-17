Anusha Dandekar's Pictures Show How To Rock Simple 'pink Lips' Look

Anusha Dandekar is one of those celebrities who never shy away from the limelight. She was recently seen as a mentor on the popular reality television show, Supermodel Of The Year. Anusha Dandekar is known for being very active on social media. The actor regularly posts pictures on her Instagram which show a glamorous style of her. She also posts makeup tutorial videos on her YouTube channel. Here are some of the best pictures of Anusha Dandekar where she was seen rocking the simple pink lips look.

Anusha Dandekar's Photos

Anusha Dandekar looked gorgeous in this sunkissed picture of hers. She let her hair loose in this picture as she posed for the camera. She was seen rocking the winter wear. She kept her makeup minimal as she nailed the pink lips look.

Anusha Dandekar posted this picture on her Instagram on the occasion of Women’s Day. She was seen wearing a hoodie from her Man Up Woman Up collection. She completed her look with knee-length lace-up boots.

The stylish diva looked chic in this all-black outfit. She opted for an off-shoulder black crop top and paired it with black leather pants and black stilettos. In this mirror selfie, she was seen on the sets of her shoot.

Anusha Dandekar posted this hilarious picture on her Instagram. She posted a picture with a big fan and captioned it as, “You a big fan?”. She was seen in a monochrome look as she wore a draped black leather jacket over a white top. She completed her look with white trainers.

