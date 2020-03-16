Anusha Dandekar Teaches How To Make Makeup Wipes At Home | See The Steps!

Anusha Dandekar, who was last seen as a mentor on the MTV show Supermodel of the Year, is a popular YouTuber as well. She started her YouTube channel long back where she posts many videos with regards to fashion and cosmetics. Take a look at one of her videos where she shared how to prepare an affordable makeup wipe at home.

Anusha Dandekar's videos that show how to make makeup wipes at home

Things needed for making a DIY make up wipe include - a craft knife, paper towel roll (without much design), suitable plastic container with a lid, filtered water, coconut oil, microwave-safe bowl and tear-free baby shampoo.

For the makeup wipe process, take out a microwave-safe bowl, add two cups of filtered water and mix it up with few squeezes of baby shampoo and 2 tbsp of coconut oil.

Take the paper towel roll and cut it into the size of the container. Remove the cardboard roll then close the lid.

Place the mix into the microwave bowl for 10-15 seconds and then pour it into the container. Overturn the container with the lid on and let it sit for 5 minutes so that all the mixture can seep into the paper towel.

Make a small cut on top of the lid so that the paper towels can come out of the container when pulled.

The makeup wipes are ready to use post this process. Just make sure that you wash your face post you remove your makeup using these wipes. Anusha also advised moisturising the skin before sleeping.

Anusha Dandekar on YouTube

Anusha Dandekar has a subscription count of 440k who religiously follow her YouTube channel. She started her channel way back in 2014. Anusha posts stylish hair tutorials, beauty, skincare tutorials, apparel collection, fashion talks, haul vlogs and even her special videos with her partner Karan Kundrra. One can follow her YouTube channel for information on the current trends in the fashion industry.

