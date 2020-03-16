Anusha Dandekar Teaches How To Make Makeup Wipes At Home | See The Steps!

Anusha Dandekar, who was last seen as a mentor on the MTV show Supermodel of the Year, is a popular YouTuber as well. She started her YouTube channel long back where she posts many videos with regards to fashion and cosmetics. Take a look at one of her videos where she shared how to prepare an affordable makeup wipe at home.
Things needed for making a DIY make up wipe include - a craft knife, paper towel roll (without much design), suitable plastic container with a lid, filtered water, coconut oil, microwave-safe bowl and tear-free baby shampoo.
Pic courtesy: Anusha Dandekar YouTube
Anusha Dandekar has a subscription count of 440k who religiously follow her YouTube channel. She started her channel way back in 2014. Anusha posts stylish hair tutorials, beauty, skincare tutorials, apparel collection, fashion talks, haul vlogs and even her special videos with her partner Karan Kundrra. One can follow her YouTube channel for information on the current trends in the fashion industry.
