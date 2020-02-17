The Debate
Anusha Dandekar's Poolside Pics Will Make You Crave For A Vacay

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar is definitely a water baby as she is often seen posting her vacation pics with beau Karan Kundra. Take a look at her poolside pics for proof.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is a VJ, host, model, actor and singer who is currently judging MTV Supermodel of the Year alongside Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta. She is a popular fashion blogger on YouTube and has hosted numerous TV shows and cricket matches in her career. She is often in the news for her lovey-dovey pics with boyfriend Karan Kundra as well. Take a look at her vacation pics that will surely make you plan a vacation of your own. 

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar's Hairstyle Videos Can Make You Party-ready In Minutes; WATCH

Anusha Dandekar's sizzling Instagram photos

Anusha Dandekar shared this evening poolside pic along with her boyfriend Krana Kundra on his birthday. She shared an emotional post reminiscing their 5 years together. These pics are a total call for a vacation with your loved one. Take a look at her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar Lets Her Outfits Do The Talking; See Pics Inside

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram pics near the pool

Anusha can be seen sitting alongside a swimming pool at the Finns Beach Club. She is wearing a neon orange bikini that shines against the setting sun backdrop. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar's photos: Vacation pics

Anusha has completely aced the model pose in this poolside pic. She is wearing a cut out floral print short dress that completely matches her skin tone. The picturesque view is simply a magnet for those who are longing for a vacation.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra Are Twinning & Winning Hearts; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar's classy pics at a beach club

Anusha Dandekar looks all classy and dressed up in a black formal dress with her longtime beau Karan Kundra in Bali. Her classy 'James Bond vibe' pictures are a clear "must-do" pose while you are vacationing with your loved one. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar looks like a complete water baby in this pool pic. She is wearing a printed bikini and her happiness is simply contagious. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar's Cute Lovey-dovey Travel Moments In Italy With BF Karan Kundrra

 

 

Published:
