Anusha Dandekar's Poolside Pics Will Make You Crave For A Vacay

Anusha Dandekar is a VJ, host, model, actor and singer who is currently judging MTV Supermodel of the Year alongside Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta. She is a popular fashion blogger on YouTube and has hosted numerous TV shows and cricket matches in her career. She is often in the news for her lovey-dovey pics with boyfriend Karan Kundra as well. Take a look at her vacation pics that will surely make you plan a vacation of your own.

Anusha Dandekar's sizzling Instagram photos

Anusha Dandekar shared this evening poolside pic along with her boyfriend Krana Kundra on his birthday. She shared an emotional post reminiscing their 5 years together. These pics are a total call for a vacation with your loved one. Take a look at her post:

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram pics near the pool

Anusha can be seen sitting alongside a swimming pool at the Finns Beach Club. She is wearing a neon orange bikini that shines against the setting sun backdrop.

Anusha Dandekar's photos: Vacation pics

Anusha has completely aced the model pose in this poolside pic. She is wearing a cut out floral print short dress that completely matches her skin tone. The picturesque view is simply a magnet for those who are longing for a vacation.

Anusha Dandekar's classy pics at a beach club

Anusha Dandekar looks all classy and dressed up in a black formal dress with her longtime beau Karan Kundra in Bali. Her classy 'James Bond vibe' pictures are a clear "must-do" pose while you are vacationing with your loved one.

Anusha Dandekar looks like a complete water baby in this pool pic. She is wearing a printed bikini and her happiness is simply contagious.

