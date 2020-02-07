Anusha Dandekar's Cute Lovey-dovey Travel Moments In Italy With BF Karan Kundrra

After starting her career with House of Style, Anusha Dandekar is now a popular Indo-Australian MTV video jockey. Dandekar made her movie debut with Mumbai Matinee in 2003. But, she is more famously known as a video jockey and a host. Anusha has hosted multiple shows throughout her career from MTV Love School to India's Next Top Model.

The star never fails to be open about her personal life with her fans. Anusha is in a serious relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two have been dating each other for a very long time. The duo has worked together in many shows such as MTV Love School and are open about their relationship. The couple also keeps on going on many vacations, sharing adorable pictures together. Here is a list of some of the cute pictures of Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra on their recent Lovey-Dovey trip to Italy.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's trip to Italy

Anusha Dandekar revealed in a direct interview with fans on Instagram stories that she is waiting for the next chapter to unfold in her life and until then, life is still exciting. Anusha assured her fans by saying that she will tell her them if anything changes and she finds these questions cute and adorable. Dandekar also told them that if things become more interesting it will be like a fairy tale to her.

