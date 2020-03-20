Anusha Dandekar's Quirky Poses Show The Bubbly Side Of Her In These Pictures

Anusha Dandekar is a very well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is currently the host of MTV’s Love School. Along with being a multi-tasker and an overachiever, Anusha Dandekar is also an internet sensation today. Having 1.3 million followers, Anusha never fails to keep her fans entertained. Here are some goofy pictures of Anusha Dandekar that are very relatable. Read ahead to know everything about Anusha Dandekar.

Anusha Dandekar’s quirky poses that show the bubbly side of her

Anusha Dandekar looks as happy as a kid in a candy store, as she sits on a huge rock in a garden. She is seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue shorts. She has worn white shoes, with beads all over them. Anusha has tied her curly hair from the front and left them all open at the back. The actor has applied nude makeup.

This is a goofy picture of Anusha and her long-time boyfriend, Karan Kundra. The two are wearing t-shirts that said “I just entered” and “but I already wanna leave” respectively. Karan is sitting on the pool table, white Anusha is standing next to him. Anusha has left her wavy hair open and applied nude shade makeup.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra are seen enjoying their wrap in the most realistic manner. Anusha looks carefree while having a huge bite of it. Anusha has worn black leggings, a black jacket, and a grey scarf. The actor has tied her curly hair and left them all open at the back. The actor has applied nude makeup.

Anusha Dandekar is seen posing at the airport. The VJ is sitting on her luggage, holding a sling bag and wearing a mask for protection. She has worn a black sweatshirt and black shorts, with white sports shoes. The actor has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition and applied natural makeup.

