Anusha Dandekar's Shimmery Outfits That You Can Wear For Your Outings; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is one of the ultimate style icons when it comes to fashion. From appearing as a VJ on MTV to hosting many shows post then, she has had a successful journey as a model, host, TV presenter and actor. Check out a few of her best shimmery outfits that can be your perfect inspiration for a girls night out.

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar's Youtube Video Unveils Some Unusual Yet Effective Makeup Tips, Watch

Anusha Dandekar's shimmery outfits

Anusha Dandekar recently posted this pic on her Instagram account where she is seen wearing a shimmery jumpsuit. The highlight of the outfit is the deep neckline and a bow design on the waist. The brick-red outfit serves as a perfect jumpsuit for an evening out with your girls.

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar’s Candid Pictures That Will Melt Your Heart

The actor is wearing a silver slip dress which she has simply paired with matching block heels. The shimmer is just apt when you don't have time to get ready and still need a little bit of glitter in your dress.

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar's Video Sheds Light On How To Cover Dark Spots Without Foundation; Watch

When going festive, this Anusha Dandekar saree look is perfect for an evening party. The silver glittery blouse simply looks magical paired up with a simpler saree. The closed bun gives the glittery blouse all the attention it deserves.

ALSO READ| Here Is Anusha Dandekar’s Fitness Mantra For Every Gym Enthusiast; Check Out The Videos

She has worn a shimmery top and paired it with a pastel orange pant. The look completely matches with her blonde locks and is a perfect fashion inspiration.

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar Sheds Light On Five Must-have Shoes For Every Girl

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.