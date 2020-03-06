Anusha Dandekar's Shimmery Outfits That You Can Wear For Your Outings; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is one of the ultimate style icons when it comes to fashion. From appearing as a VJ on MTV to hosting many shows post then, she has had a successful journey as a model, host, TV presenter and actor. Check out a few of her best shimmery outfits that can be your perfect inspiration for a girls night out.
Anusha Dandekar recently posted this pic on her Instagram account where she is seen wearing a shimmery jumpsuit. The highlight of the outfit is the deep neckline and a bow design on the waist. The brick-red outfit serves as a perfect jumpsuit for an evening out with your girls.
The actor is wearing a silver slip dress which she has simply paired with matching block heels. The shimmer is just apt when you don't have time to get ready and still need a little bit of glitter in your dress.
When going festive, this Anusha Dandekar saree look is perfect for an evening party. The silver glittery blouse simply looks magical paired up with a simpler saree. The closed bun gives the glittery blouse all the attention it deserves.
She has worn a shimmery top and paired it with a pastel orange pant. The look completely matches with her blonde locks and is a perfect fashion inspiration.
