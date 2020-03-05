Anusha Dandekar's Video Sheds Light On How To Cover Dark Spots Without Foundation; Watch

Anusha Dandekar is a popular MTV VJ, actor, and singer who is also a style icon for millions. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an active fashionista, fashion promoter, and fitness freak. She has a beautiful sense of style and can carry every outfit she wears, and her Instagram handle is proof of that. Check out how she takes care of her skin and hide sunburns without using any foundation, as revealed on Anusha Dandekar Youtube channel.

Anusha Dandekar teaches how to cover skin damage with zero foundation

Sunburns and dark spots are very common with women of all ages, but Anusha Dandekar's YouTube video shows us how to cover them using makeup but no foundation. She is very aware of the harmful effects of regular, heavy cream foundation use and advises women not to use it to cover up their dark spots. Take a look at how one can cover their sunburns and dark spots completely foundationless here.

The first thing the video shows is the actor applying Aveeno face cream for extremely dry skin on her face. Then, she takes a Kiko gold waves foundation powder with SPF 30 and a Kiko hard brush to cover the dark spots and sunburnt areas of her face. After using the hard brush, Anusha Dandekar's video shows her taking a Sephora small brush to fill in the blanks and the eye while still using the Kiko gold waves foundation powder number 3 natural. Remember to just dap gently and not stroke with the brush. Then, the actor takes a Mac 187 blender brush for the neck, because one needs to make sure the face and neck are one colour, while still using the same Kiko powder foundation. The video shows the vlogger take a Mac mineralizer and a big blush brush. She uses quick strokes to dab on her cheeks and cheekbones to highlight them. The video shows the vlogger take a Nars blush and a Kiko blush brush and lightly dab the product on the cheeks to give it a subtle rosy look. Now Anusha takes a Benefit dandelion twinkle highlighter and the brush that is available in the box itself and applies the highlighter on her cheekbones very lightly with a few taps. After she has finished applying the highlighter, the video shows the vlogger take a beauty blender and use it to make sure the highlighter blends in a little to make it look natural. Now that her dark spots and sunburnt areas are covered up properly, she finishes off her makeup with perfecting her eyes, eyebrows, eyelashes, and lips.

Take a look at the full Anusha Dandekar Youtube here below.

