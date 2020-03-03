Sonam Kapoor Tweets On 'Women Being Second-class Citizens'; Netizens Have Mixed Responses

Actor Sonam Kapoor has always been one of Bollywood's biggest advocates for women's rights. She recently featured on the cover of a magazine and shared the photo on her social media. In Sonam Kapoor's post, she mentioned how for her, female empowerment was very important, as she was from a side of the world that treated women as 'second-class citizens'. However, this post soon went viral online and started off a controversy, as many found her comments to be hyperbole and pandering.

Sonam Kapoor's Tweet claiming that 'women are second-class citizens' sparks controversy

“For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens.”@BazaarArabia pic.twitter.com/DJF41YHTrO — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 2, 2020

Above was the post that was shared online by Sonam Kapoor yesterday, on March 02, 2020. However, this post soon became the centre of a controversy, as many netizens were enraged by Sonam Kapoor claiming that women were 'second-class citizens'. Some Twitter users also got personal, calling Sonam Kapoor a fake feminist who only wanted to promote herself. Others felt like Sonam Kapoor's tweet was anti-India and pandering.

Honest Caption - For me women empowerment is very important for brand promotion especially because, I'm from a side of the world where women had to be an actress, model, fair & lovely or atleast wear brands promoted by me to be First- Class Citizen.

Talent - 0

Nepotism - 1 pic.twitter.com/FYsMePim3p — PizzaDox (@_basicallycold_) March 3, 2020

And I thought you are an Indian. Glad I am from India where I have my mother in law who empowered me to work by supporting me always, I have my man who is behind my every success and a complete ecosystem both at home and work that believes in Nari Shakti. Do visit us — Nisha Bhagwat (@nisha_bhagwat) March 3, 2020

However, not all netizens shamed Sonam Kapoor for her Tweet. Some actually agreed with her comment and defended her. A few netizens who did disagree with her tried to explain their point of view without vitriol and hate.

A positive message would have been.

" women empowerment is important bcz women are now getting recognised for their work n respected".

But yeah, sorry, I am negative..!! — Dishank (@Dshank_) March 3, 2020

More power to you @sonamakapoor , yes still we have lots of gender inequality problems — prashant jain (@itsrealpk) March 3, 2020

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy, The Zoya Factor, which released back in September of 2019. The movie starred Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead and was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Unfortunately, the movie was critically panned and also failed to do well at the box office.

