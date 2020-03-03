The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor Tweets On 'Women Being Second-class Citizens'; Netizens Have Mixed Responses

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a post online, where she claimed that women were 'second-class citizens'. This tweet has led to a lot of backlash from netizens.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor has always been one of Bollywood's biggest advocates for women's rights. She recently featured on the cover of a magazine and shared the photo on her social media. In Sonam Kapoor's post, she mentioned how for her, female empowerment was very important, as she was from a side of the world that treated women as 'second-class citizens'. However, this post soon went viral online and started off a controversy, as many found her comments to be hyperbole and pandering.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt’s comment on Sonam Kapoor’s latest post is endearing; check it out

Sonam Kapoor's Tweet claiming that 'women are second-class citizens' sparks controversy

Above was the post that was shared online by Sonam Kapoor yesterday, on March 02, 2020. However, this post soon became the centre of a controversy, as many netizens were enraged by Sonam Kapoor claiming that women were 'second-class citizens'. Some Twitter users also got personal, calling Sonam Kapoor a fake feminist who only wanted to promote herself. Others felt like Sonam Kapoor's tweet was anti-India and pandering.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's most-viewed songs; 'Tareefan', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' & more

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's unmissable roles from her films; from 'Aisha' to 'Neerja'

However, not all netizens shamed Sonam Kapoor for her Tweet. Some actually agreed with her comment and defended her. A few netizens who did disagree with her tried to explain their point of view without vitriol and hate. 

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy, The Zoya Factor, which released back in September of 2019. The movie starred Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead and was directed by Abhishek Sharma. Unfortunately, the movie was critically panned and also failed to do well at the box office. 

Also Read | Hina Khan opens up about her love for Sonam Kapoor's fashion sense

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK