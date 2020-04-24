Anushka Sharma Talks About Her Wedding Outfit Designed By Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11 in the year 2017 in Italy. Right from the location of the wedding to Anushka Sharma's outfits, everything about this extraordinary wedding became of interest for the fans. For the wedding, Anushka Sharma donned a lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee which became very popular among fans.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma’s First Web Series ‘Paatal Lok’s Teaser Will Send Chills Down The Spine

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi's Lovely Wish For Varun Dhawan On His Birthday

Followed by the wedding in Italy, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. For the reception, Anushka Sharma wore a traditional red and gold Banarasi saree which was also the work of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. In an interview with a leading daily, Anushka Sharma revealed what were the specific details about her wedding outfits.

Anushka Sharma said that when she met Sabyasachi Mukherjee she told him that she wanted to do with pale pink for her wedding. Anushka added that she did not want to go for traditional red because it was a day wedding. The actor mentioned that she envisioned pastel colours and flowers for the wedding.

Check out the picture from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding

Anushka Sharma said that for the reception look she wanted a traditional Banarasi saree. The actor added that along with the saree she also wanted to pair the sindoor and heavy traditional jewellery. Anushka revealed that ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee told her that these days girls like to wear gowns for their reception and he thought that Anushka too would ask for one. Anushka Sharma replied to him saying that she wanted to wear an Indian saree at her reception. Check out the picture form Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's reception.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt In Sabyasachi Mukherjee Sarees; Who Donned It Better?

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Vs Deepika Padukone; Who Wore The Sabyasachi Mukherjee Organza Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.