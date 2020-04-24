Anushka Sharma’s First Web Series ‘Paatal Lok’s Teaser Will Send Chills Down The Spine

Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films is all set to make its digital debut with the series Paatal Lok which will be an Amazon Prime Video special. The actor recently took to her social media and released the first teaser for Paatal Lok. The teaser features an intense theme which promises a thriller which will keep audiences hooked to the screen. Check it out below -

Paatal Lok teaser

The teaser opens up with a splash of blood across the screen. The 40-second-long teaser showcases a number of demonish images along with a narration in Hindi. The narration translates to - 'Countdown has begun. Worms have crept in the land of the law who will spread terror and horror and turn the world into living hell.'

Anushka Sharma will not be featuring in the series, but her production house Clean Slate Films has produced it. Though the official synopsis for the show has not yet been released, it is reported to be a cop-based thriller-drama series revolving around an investigation. As per reports, the series will also be a commentary on the modern-day Indian politics and society.

Paatal Lok is created by writer Sudip Sharma who has previously worked on films like NH10 and Udta Punjab. The series will reportedly feature a cast of Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Neeraj Kabi and Jaideep Ahlawat. Besides Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma is also producing a film for Netflix titled Bulbul.

