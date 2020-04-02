Anushka Sharma Hilariously Checks Virat Kohli's Screentime, Reminds Him Of Dinner Time

Keeping a check on her husband's screen time in the most adorable and hilarious way, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to the live chat session between her husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and ex-English captain Kevin Pietersen and asked the former to conclude the chat. The cricketing duo began their conversation at 19:00 IST as both the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mates came forward to have some fun through social media and also to talk about cricket as well as COVID-19. Anushka reminded Virat that it's time to cut short the fun banter as she said, "chalo chalo dinner time" leaving the fans amused.

Have a look:

Virat Kohli on his nickname 'Cheeku'

During their social media interaction, Pietersen had asked Kohli how did he get his famous nickname 'Cheeku' to which the batting megastar took KP back to his Ranji Trophy days. He revealed that it was his Ranji Trophy coach who had given him the nickname 'Cheeku' which is a rabbit in Champak comics.

"I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ear stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic Champak," said Virat Kohli.

The social media conversation

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been using his time in isolation to have conversations with various cricketers around the globe, talking about the game, the ongoing incidents around the world and more. Fans couldn't contain their excitement to see the two powerhouses engage in a talk, especially with Kevin Pietersen admitting that Virat Kohli still teases him for getting him out.

