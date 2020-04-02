The Debate
Netizens Want Virat Kohli To Roast Kevin Pietersen; Very Excited For Their Lockdown Chat

Cricket News

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen will be live on social media in a conversation with Team India's skipper Virat Kohli and fans can't wait for it

Netizens

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen will be live on social media in a conversation with Team India's skipper Virat Kohli and fans can't wait for the session to begin. Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli have been familiar with each other for many years now and have also been teammates when the former was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former England cricketer has been using his time in isolation to have conversations with various cricketers around the globe, talking about the game, the ongoing incidents around the world and more. Fans couldn't contain their excitement to see the two powerhouses engage in a talk, especially with Kevin Pietersen admitting that Virat Kohli still teases him for getting him out. 

READ | No Pay Cuts? BCCI Yet To Decide On Salary Deductions For Indian Cricketers: Source

Netizens can't wait

READ | MS Dhoni, N Srinivasan Didn't Approve Of Virat Kohli's Selection In 2008: Dilip Vengsarkar

A Kevin-Kohli treat for fans   

READ | Sreesanth Hopes For A Miracle As He Believes He Has No 'realistic' Chance Of A Comeback

Kevin Pietersen roasts Shahzad

The outspoken and straightforward Kevin Pietersen recently did an Instagram live session with his friend and former Quetta Gladiators teammate Ahmed Shahzad. The two discussed their lives and Shahzad's dismal performances in PSL 2020 and fans were gifted with some hilarious moments that could only come from Pietersen. During the live session, Ahmed Shahzad was telling Kevin Pietersen about his upbringing and when Pietersen asked how he moved to the northern parts of Pakistan, Shahzad told him that the family was trying to "quarantine". This poor usage of the word triggered Pietersen, who then ranted about Shahzad not listening to him and rambling too much.

READ | 'Dhoni Finishes Off In Style': Netizens Reminisce 2011 World Cup Glory On 9th Anniversary

