Virat Kohli Reveals Real, Fascinating Story Behind Becoming Vegan To Kevin Pietersen

The coronavirus pandemic has seen all sporting action across the globe suspended or postponed as a precaution to the stop the spread of the deadly virus. Sportspersons have used the spare time to engage with their fans on social media and in one such session, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli engaged in a conversation on Instagram live with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Thursday. In the chat, Virat Kohli talks about the Netflix documentary Game Changers and reveals the reason why he completely adopted a vegan diet.

Virat Kohli diet: Virat Kohli talks to Kevin Pietersen about transition from non-vegetarian from vegan

Kevin Pietersen asked Virat Kohli a question on turning into a 'vegetarian' off late, turning the clock back to the IPL 2009 and 2010 when Pietersen called Kohli 'anything but vegetarian at all'. Pietersen also mentioned the documentary 'Game Changers' on Netflix, which showcases top athletes around the world such as Novak Djokovic turning vegan. In response, Virat Kohli revealed that an injury in his cervical spine during the tour of South Africa in early 2018 compelled him to change his diet.

The injury meant that Kohli couldn't feel his little finger at all. Virat Kohli added that further tests revealed that his stomach was too acidic and his body was producing too much uric acid, which made him make the switch as he didn't feel comfortable at all moving his body on and off the field. Kohli confirmed that he turned into a vegan in mid-2018 for good during the tour of England.

He claimed that making the switch made him recover after playing any form of cricket on a day much faster than before. The Indian captain believes that the diet has played a huge role in making him play all the three formats of the game, citing the example of playing either 3 T20 or ODI games in a week or for that matter, featuring in back-to-back 5-day Test matches.

The Game Changers influence: Netflix documentary on plant-based diet making waves

A James Cameron documentary title the Game Changers has been bringing a massive effect on people's diet. The Game Changers advocates a plant-based diet for a healthy lifestyle. The Netflix documentary speaks about animal abuse and how a plant-based diet can strengthen an athlete's fitness. Many stars including Tom Brady, Hector Bellerin, Alex Morgan and Nate Diaz have all adopted a plant-based diet in a bid to prolong their careers.

Virat Kohli donation: India captain donates to the PM Cares Fund

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Team India captain Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma have pledged their support to the fight against COVID-19. The couple have donated an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Virat Kohli has also pledged an undisclosed amount the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund, though multiple unverified media reports claim that the amount is ₹1.5 crore. Kohli joins former captain Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma in making a donation for the relief funds to fight against coronavirus.

