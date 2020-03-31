Anushka Sharma's Various Ventures Other Than Acting

Born in Ayodhya, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma first tried her luck in modeling before entering in the Hindi film industry. The Sui Dhaga actor made her acting debut in the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, the diva has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Here are Anushka Sharma's ventures outside acting. Have a look at it.

Modeling

Before entering in the Bollywood film industry, Anushka Sharma tried her luck in the modeling Industry. In 2007, the actor signed her first modeling assignment with the fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. The diva then later moved to the city of dreams Mumbai to pursue her career as a full-time model.

Fashion

Apart from being a stupendous actor, Anushka Sharma has a keen interest in fashion. The diva never fails to give major fashion goals to fans. Anushka Sharma is the ambassador of multiple products and brands. She has also designed her own clothing line for women, named Nush. Be it classy of casual, Anushka Sharma perfectly knows how to slay them all.

Producer

In the year 2014, Anushka Sharma established her own production house namely Clean Slate Films. The production house is based in Mumbai and mainly bankrolls and distributes Hindi movies. Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Film has produced three movies so far. In the year 2015, Navdeep Singh directed NH10 was produced by her. Further on Anshai Lal directed Phillauri and Prosit Roy directed Pari was also produced under the banner of Anuska Sharma’s Clean Slate Film.

Social Acts

Anushka Sharma as per reports supports many causes and charities. The causes mainly include animal rights and gender equality. The diva has also walked the ramp to support Shabana Azmi’s Mijwan Welfare Society, which is an NGO that helps to empower women.

