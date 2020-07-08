Anushka Sharma 'alarmed' By Increasing COVID-19 Cases Caused Due To Wildlife Exploitation

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a piece of news about the COVID-19 outbreak. Sharma shared a snip of a United Nations report which states that there has been an increase in the COVID-19 cases due to the exploitation of wildlife.

According to the report, COVID-19 was the worst zoonotic disease however; it was not the first zoonotic disease. The report also mentioned the names of other diseases that were spread through animals. Some of these diseases included Ebola, Sars, Zika virus, and bird flu. Anushka captioned the story as, “This is alarming”. You can check out Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story here:

Anushka Sharma’s causes:

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram reveals that she is a huge advocator of animal rights and wildlife protection. The actress started a digital campaign called #JusticeForAnimals soon after the pregnant elephant killing in Kerala. This campaign demanded the amendment of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Further, the campaign also demanded stricter punishment for the offenders. Further, Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story also reflected her frustration towards the inhumanity of the offenders. You can check out her Instagram story here:

Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to speak about an act of brutality committed against a dog in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma’s caption read, “The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can’t stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time. Please swipe left for all the information”. Several people showed their support to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Anushka Sharma has also voiced her opinion on horse-drawn carriages. As per reports, the actress had asked for a ban on horse-drawn carriages in Mumbai. The actress also launched a campaign in 2015 called the 'Pawsitivity' campaign. This campaign talked about the negative impacts of noise, air, water and soil pollution on animals.

Here’s another Instagram post that showcases the actress’ love for animals:

Anushka captioned the post as, “Dude becomes a proud blood donor, he got to save the life of another dog in need. Thanks to @bvcstudentcouncil_18 for organising this event & creating awareness. I hope this encourages all those of you with pets to do the same”!

All Image Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

