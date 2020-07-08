Anushka Sharma's 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola': Here's Making Of 'Khamakha' Song

Anushka Sharma has delivered several memorable performances throughout her acting career. Some of the movies for which Sharma's performance received widespread critical acclaim are Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, and so on.

Her performance in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was also wide noted. One of the interesting aspects of the film is the songs, including Khamakha. With all that said now, read to know what went into the making of the Khamakha song from Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola featuring Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan:

Making of 'Khamakha' song from 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola'

Imran Khan shared that Khamakha was shot for days at various locations. Anushka Sharma mentioned how the romance shown in the song is not stereotypical but is shown as to how the two characters get to know each other through romance. Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan said that the song is like ''a part of the screenplay''. Sharma mentioned how important this song is to her character as she starts questioning her decisions in her life.

The songs from Anushka Sharma's Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola including Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Oye Boy Charlie, Khamakha had gained widespread attention from fans. Several online music platforms highly rated the songs from the movie. Khamakha, with a run time of 5:59, is one of the longest-running songs from the movie. The popular number is sung by Vishal Bhardwaj and Prem Dehati. The lyrics of the song are penned by the legendary lyricist, Gulzar.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and Fox Star Studios. The film released in the year 2013 features Pankaj Kapur, Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma in titular roles. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Arya Babbar in supporting roles.

Pankaj Kapur's performance was highly lauded by critics and the actor even was nominated Filmfare Awards for his performance. The satirical black comedy film shows Anushka Sharma essaying the role of Bijlee Mandola and Imran Khan playing the role of Hukum Singh Matru. Pankaj Kapur, on the other hand, can be seen playing the role of Harpool Singh Mandola aka Harry.

