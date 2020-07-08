Anushka Sharma's 'Raula': Check Out The BTS Moments From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Song

The 2017 Bollywood romantic comedy, Jab Harry Met Sejal was a remake of the 1989 American romantic comedy, When Harry met Sally. Jab Harry Met Sejal starred B-Town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Although the film did not do too well at the box office, its songs were quite popular among the masses.

While songs like Hawayein are perfect for every romantic mood, the peppy song Raula made several shake a leg. The lyrics of Raula were written by Irshad Kamil, while actor Diljit Dosanjh and famous singer Neeti Mohan lent their voice to the song. On the other hand the famous music composer and singer, Pritam composed the music of this song. You can check out the song here:

Here’s what happened during the making of the song Raula:

BTS moments from Raula:

While Raula features a lively wedding atmosphere, actress Anushka Sharma seems to be enjoying herself on-screen as well as off-screen. The actress seems to be pulling the leg of several cast and crew members during the shoot of Raula. During the making of this song, director of Jab Harry Met Sejal Imtiaz Ali, said that the song was a part of the story-telling. Further, he also said that they shot the first half of the song in Budapest and the second half in India. You can check out the BTS video here:

This song was choreographed by the famous Bollywood choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant. Imtiaz revealed that he had never worked with Vaibhavi before Jab Harry Met Sejal. He also said that she was choreographing two songs of the film. Imtiaz also felt that she was quite easy to work with as she could understand his vision and the characters extremely well.

More about Jab Harry Met Sejal:

The plot of the film revolves around a depressed middle-aged tour guide and a young engaged girl who visits Europe on a family vacation. Things start to get ugly when the girl loses her engagement ring. The film features the relationship between the tour-guide and the girl who are on a search for the engagement ring.

Anushka Sharma's songs:

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress Anushka Sharma has made an appearance in several Bollywood films. Further, the actress has done five films with the B-town star Shah Rukh Khan. Most of Anushka Sharma’s movies have been quite successful at the box office. Several songs featuring Sharma have become huge hits. Some of her songs that have crossed the 10 million mark on YouTube include Dum Dum, The Break up song, Ainvayi Ainvayi, and Thug Le.

