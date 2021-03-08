Anushka Sharma & Daughter Vamika Share A Smile In Virat Kohli's Women's Day Post; See Pic

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, on International Women's Day, took to his social media handle and shared a picture, featuring his wife actor Anushka Sharma and newborn baby girl Vamika. In the candid picture, Anushka can be seen sharing a smile with Vamika while the latter can be seen placing her hand on the former's cheeks. However, the photo does not capture a glimpse of Vamika's face.

Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka and daughter Vamika

The 32-year-old cricketer wrote a brief caption, which read, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother â¤ï¸. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world".

READ | Virat Kohli Reveals How Wife Anushka Sharma Helps Him Stay Strong Against Negativity

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Other Star Pairs Who Became Proud Parents Recently!

Within a couple of minutes, the photo-post of Kohli managed to garner more than 1M double-taps from his Insta fam; and is still counting. On the other side, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim wrote "true that" while cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal dropped a red-heart and eye-shaped amulet emoticons. A section of fans flooded the comments box with red-heart emojis while a couple of fans extended International Women's Day wishes in the comments box.

READ | Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Extend Birthday Wishes For Shahid Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter

On January 11, Virat and Anushka welcomed a baby girl. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor announced the name of the little one, along with the first photo of her, in an Instagram post the following month. "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !", read an excerpt of her caption. The duo had also requested paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter.

READ | Virat Kohli Crosses 100 Million Followers On Instagram, Charges THIS Huge Amount Per Post

(Image courtesy: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma IG)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.