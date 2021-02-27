Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Other Star Pairs Who Became Proud Parents Recently!

While the whole world stopped for a while in 2020, some of our favourite celebrities were enjoying something great. The time was gloomy and the entertainment industry came to a halt as well. However, some of the most beloved stars were blessed with great news, which left us rejoicing too! From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, here are some of the celebrities who embraced parenthood recently.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

One of the biggest newsmakers of 2020 has been the duo of Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The couple who welcomed their first bundle of joy Taimur in 2016, was recently blessed with a second child. Taimur has been a celebrity ever since his arrival as the young Pataudi is the cutest baby ever. Last year, Kareena and Saif confirmed the news of expecting a baby. About a week back, they were blessed with a baby boy and the internet is elated about Taimur now having a sibling.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The Bollywood star-cricketer couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been making the headlines ever since their marriage. One of the most celebrated events of recent times, the couple’s wedding was carried by fans for nearly a month. Later, the couple surprised the world yet again with the news of them expecting by sharing their adorable picture together where Anushka can be seen flaunting a baby bump. Virat Kohli earned the ‘father of the year’ cap by flying back to India amidst the India-Australia series for his wife's childbirth. They were recently blessed with a baby girl.

Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy had sent waves across the internet with their pregnancy announcement. The couple who first left fans in awe by sharing an adorable video about the different phases of their relationship from being girlfriend-boyfriend, proposal, marriage and ended with her revealing her baby bump, surprised the world yet again as they shared the best video revealing the baby. The video in which a series of pictures depict the baby coming out after Anita’s belly explodes was loved by the fans.

Teejay Sidhu And Karanvir Bohra

One of television’s most adorable couples, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Siddu welcomed a little angel into their lives. Conceived in Vancouver, Canada, Karanvir and Teejay's third baby made all the right headlines as their family looked the cutest along with their first two twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, who were introduced to the world in 2017. Teejay Sidhu’s baby got all the love his fans showered in and his social media traffic has been high ever since.

Ekta Kaul And Sumeet Vyas

Yet another couple loved by the internet, actor Sumeet Vyas and his beautiful wife, Ekta Kaul introduced their baby boy to the world in June of 2020. The couple welcomed their baby boy Ved right amidst the pandemic, and their fans were left overjoyed by the great news. Sumeet Vyas who enjoys a cult following for his roles in web series’ like Permanent Roommates and Tripling, shared the cutest picture of the baby with Ekta on Instagram.

