Virat Kohli Crosses 100 Million Followers On Instagram, Charges THIS Huge Amount Per Post

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is renowned for breaking records on the field, has added yet another feather into his illustrious cap. However, he has created an off-field record on this instance. The premier batsman created history on Monday as he became the first Indian to cross the 100 million followers mark on Instagram. Virat Kohli has managed to beat the likes of actors Priyanka Chopra (60.8 million), Shraddha Kapoor (58.1 million), Deepika Padukone (53.3 million), Alia Bhatt (51 million) and Akshay Kumar (48.3 million) to reach the 100 million milestone.

Virat Kohli Instagram followers cross magical 100 million mark

Just like his batting and captaincy records where he beats his rivals by massive margins, Kohli has trounced second-placed Priyanka Chopra by almost 40 million followers. The Bollywood actress has 60.8 million followers on Instagram. It is worth mentioning that a few months ago, the cricketer was lagging behind Chopra in the race to reach 100 million followers. However, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers saw a massive surge as he overtook the actress more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Hindi film industry's stocks take a dip.

Notably, according to a Hopper HQ’s list released in 2020, Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world’s top-24 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown and overall at the 26th position. According to the Hopper HQ’s list, Kohli made $296,000 (â‚¹2.2 crore approximately) per post in 2020 and was the only Indian besides Priyanka Chopra to feature on the Instagram Rich List. Chopra was placed two spots behind Kohli at 28th as she made $289,000 per post last year.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around â‚¹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth â‚¹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around â‚¹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the first glimpse of their daughter last month. Sharing a loved-up picture of the newborn without her face being visible, they also revealed that they had named their bundle of joy as ‘Vamika.’ Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, as some beautiful balloons completed the setting.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information and earnings per Instagram post is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

