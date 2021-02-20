Virat Kohli reveals how wife Anushka Sharma helps him stay strong against negativity

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been one of the power couples of the sports and entertainment fraternities for the past few years. Apart from their strong marital bond, the duo is often known to be a part of each other’s professional lives, be it the actor cheering the Indian Cricket Captain, or him backing her production ventures. Recently, the Team India star shared that his wife had helped him mentally, playing an important role in his on-field performance.

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma's impact on his career

Virat Kohli spoke of Anushka Sharma’s impact in a conversation with former England cricketer Mark Nicholas on his podcast Not Just Cricket. The cricketer stated that for him, his performance on the field was based on ‘70 per cent technical’ strength and his mental strength coming to his aid. For the mental strength, he credited his wife Anushka for being a 'pillar of strength' for him, and how 'detailed conversations' on the complexities of the mind helped each other.

“From a mental point of view, I have a lot of conversations with my wife. Anushka and I have such great detailed conversations about the complexity of the mind and how it can pull you into negativity and what are the things that matter to put things into perspective,” Virat said. “She has been a pillar of strength for me in that regard. Because she herself is at a level where she had to deal with a lot of that negativity. So she understands my situation and I understand her situation,” she stated.

Episode 1 of Not Just Cricket is out today 🏏



I’m in conversation with one of the world’s truly great batsmen @imVkohli who is candid about his own motivations & challenges, as well as the struggles many cricketers face with mental health.



Listen now: https://t.co/x5TEiOwUGR pic.twitter.com/SpFVdRdPgQ — Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) February 18, 2021

Virat credited his ladylove for his ‘clarity' as she understood exactly what was going on in his mind. The Indian captain added that spending quality together was all that mattered for them.

“We love being with each other. There is no other explanation for it at all. We realise more and more as we grow in life that it is really spending quality time together that matters at the end of the day because you are together for life,” the 32-year-old said.

He continued, “You are in this journey forever. Everything else that you do is a part of it. You continue walking on that path together years after everything is done and dusted."

Virat also said, "Your family is growing, everything is moving on, but still, you are two people that chose to be with each other, chose to come together and move on in life, move forward from there on."

Virat-Anushka welcome baby girl

Virat and Anushka, who have married over three years now, welcomed a baby girl on January 11 and they have named her Vamika. The couple had shared how the little one had taken their relationshipip onto a 'new level.'

