Malaika Arora Biography And All You Need Know About The "Supermodel Of The Year' Judge

Malaika Arora is a multi-faceted personality. She is a supermodel, actor, VJ, and entrepreneur. Malaika is currently seen in the judge's chair of the MTV Supermodel of the year. The show helps in grooming upcoming female models and helps in transforming themselves into supermodels. Malika Arora is touted as the favourite judge on the show and makes sure that the contestants are polished and groomed in such a way that they emerge as supermodels, even outside the show.

Image Credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mailaka's journey from as a model to judging Supermodel of the Year

Malaika Arora comes from a family of a Malayali Catholic mother and a Punjabi father. From a very young age, she entered the world of modelling and made it big. In her earlier modelling days, she has featured in several famous music videos of the '90s like Kitni Haseen Zindagi, Gur Naal Ishq and Rangeelo Maro Dholna. Post that, Malaika Arora kick-started her journey on Indian Television as a VJ with MTV. Malaika Arora hosted a couple of shows like Love Line, Style Check, and Club MTV. In no time Malaika Arora became the face of MTV and took the next step in her career by doing a song in movie Dil Se. Malaika Arora danced like a dream in Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shahrukh Khan on top of a running train. The song was a massive hit.

Malaika Arora's net worth

Image Credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Since then Malaika Arora has done a couple of successful dance numbers like Hooth Raseele, Muni Badnaam Huyi, and Anarkali Disco Chali. Malaika Arora's net worth also increased as she turned a judge for Star Plus's celebrity dancing reality show Nach Baliye. Later on, she went on the judges panel for numerous reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja, India's Got Talent and others. Her current net worth is reportedly a jaw-dropping Rs.100 crores.

Malaika Arora's relationships

Image Credit: Malaika Arora Instagram

Even though Malaika Arora was doing exceedingly well for herself professionally, but her personal life hit a rough patch a few years back. Malaika Arora got married to actor Arbaaz Khan at a young age, and they were amidst the strongest couples in Bollywood. Blessed with a child, Arhaan, the couple shocked the nation when they called it quits in 2016 after 18 years of marriage. As of now, Malaika Arora is in a steady relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The age difference of 13 years between Malaika (46) and Arjun (34) was the talk of the town.

