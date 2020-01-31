Malaika Arora To Saif Ali Khan: Actors Who Re-created The Iconic Marilyn Monroe Moment

Vey often Bollywood celebrities are often caught doing bizarre poses, which can be both intentional and unintentional at times. Speaking of which, the Marilyn Monroe pose is famous globally as much as she is. After all, how can one forget about the famous Marilyn Monroe flying dress shot which was captured by veteran photographer Sam Show?

The picture was taken while Marilyn was shooting for The Seven Year Itch. The shot not only became iconic but several celebs across the globe tried their best to re-create it time and again. Many B-town celebs have made headlines when they had a Marilyn Monroe moment too. Take a look at them.

Bollywood Personalities who had a 'Marilyn Monroe Moment'

Malaika Arora

For a recent event, Malaika Arora chose to wear designer Maneka Harrisinghani outfit. Malaika Arora looked scintillating in a backless, high slit halter neck metallic dress. Malaika looked like a dream as she truly reminded us of Marilyn Monroe's iconic pose. Malaika Arora's flowy dress gave her a chance to re-create the magical Marilyn Monroe moment on camera.

The actor didn't shy away and posed like a pro and gave her fans a reason to rejoice with her captivating photos. She kept her hair sleek and classic, with a twisted half-pony. Her makeup was subtle and looked natural. She opted for a pair of matching voguish strappy stilettoes which completed her overall look beautifully.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is known for his unconventional movie choices and dapper looks. Saif Ali Khan, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Jawaani Janeeman, also had a Marilyn Monroe moment recently. In fact, Saif Ali Khan did an exceptional job at recreating the Marilyn Monroe moment on the Jawaani Janeeman poster. Saif Ali Khan wore a red and white striped bathrobe and was seen having fun-time in recreating the Marilyn Monroe moment on a couch with an endearing smile.

Priyanka Chopra

Tweet Credit: Ralph Lauren

Priyanka Chopra is true of fashionista. Priyanka is an international star who has been juggling between countries due to her work commitments both in Hollywood and Bollywood. The Fashion actor stunned everyone when she appeared on the Met Gala 2017 red carpet in designer Ralph Lauren outfit. The Desi Girl looked uber-chic in the outfit and accidentally re-created the Marilyn Monroe moment as well.

