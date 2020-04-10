Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's Most Emotional Scenes You Should Not Miss

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have starred in various films including Bombay Velvet and Sanju, to name a few. Moreover, their on-screen chemistry was applauded in most of them. Therefore, we have compiled some of the most emotional scenes from films starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

Top emotional scenes from movies starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor

1. When Sanju guesses the name of his book

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Anushka Sharma in supporting roles. At the end of the movie, Dutt is released from the jail and gets mobbed by media persons and his fans. He also meets his old friend Kamlesh (Vicky Kaushal) and hugs him.

Later on, he gets into the car with Winnie (Anushka Sharma), who surprises him with a gift. Dutt finds out that she has finally written his book and it is titled Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, which means that people have always something to say. This makes an emotional scene in Sanju as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge is one of his father’s favourite song from the film Amar Prem.

2. Johnny tries to rescues Rosie

In Bombay Velvet, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Johnny. He falls in love with Rosie (Anushka Sharma). When he gets orders to kill Rosie, he tries to hide her and intends to send her away. However, she refuses to leave him. Therefore, Johnny fakes her death, but gets caught by Khambatta, who kidnaps her. He also tries to kill Johnny and shoots Rosie. Furious, Johnny stabs Khambatta and tries carrying Rosie to the hospital, before getting shot. This marks an emotional moment as it is revealed that Rosie survived the gunshot.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Pics With Other Celebs That Show How Big Of A Social Butterfly She Is

Also read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Making Funny Faces Is What You Need To Cheer Your Mood Up

3. Sanju reveals the truth

When Winnie and Kamlesh are sitting in the car, they get stunned after hearing Sanju’s truth. Sanjay Dutt reveals how news regarding a truckload of RDX spread like a forest fire. He told that somebody saw a truck full of his father’s relief material parked in his house and spread the rumour and a journalist printed this spicy news. This is an emotional scene as Dutt loses his best friend Kamlesh.

Also read: Akshay Kumar & Anushka Sharma Starrer 'Patiala House': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Also read: Anushka Shetty's Unseen Throwback Picture From Shirdi Temple Goes Viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.