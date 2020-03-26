The Debate
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Making Funny Faces Is What You Need To Cheer Your Mood Up

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma has posed several times alongside husband Virat Kohli in selfies and funny pictures. Let’s have a look at her Instagram pics with funny faces.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Band Baaja Baaraat actor Anushka Sharma has a dazzling smile and her roles in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bandi Jodi played a major part in showing her bubbly side. She often updates her Instagram handle with cute and funny face pictures and is often papped around in the city, always in a happy mood with hubby Virat Kohli. The actor has posed several times alongside husband Virat Kohli in selfies and funny pictures. Let’s have a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram pictures wherein she is making goofy pictures with hubby-

Also read | Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Find A "goofy Moment" While Home Quarantining

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's adorable and funny pictures with husband Virat Kohli-

A very cute picture of the couple sitting beside the beach in their swimwear. The duo are giving major #vacation goals here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Image courtesy: @virat.kohli

Also read | Anushka Sharma's Most Lovable Selfies With Hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looking really pretty in this picture. They seem to be having a gala time with their pet in this pic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Image courtesy: @virat.kohli

In this picture, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look really funny while enjoying taking selfies during their quarantine period. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka's smile and Virat Kohli's funny face makes this photo a picture-perfect. This couple looks really cute in this picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat spending some time hanging out together and having fun moments with these pictures. 

She captioned the picture saying, There is a light that never goes out ♥️

Also read | Anushka Sharma's Dazzling Smile Is All You Need To Drive Away The Mid-week Blues

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat are seen "sealing" some cute moments together in this picture... As Anushka's caption says,

Seal the silly moments ❣️

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Also read | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Post Video On COVID-19 Lockdown, Say 'stay At Home, Save India'

 

 

First Published:
