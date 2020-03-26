Anushka Shetty's Unseen Throwback Picture From Shirdi Temple Goes Viral

Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty’s throwback picture has been making rounds on social media. The actor enjoys a huge fan base following her role of Devasena in the movie Baahubali. In the pictures that have become viral on social media, Anushka Shetty is seen posing for the lens along with a fan. Check out Anushka Shetty’s photos that have set the internet ablaze.

In the picture, Anushka Shetty is seen wearing an all-white traditional dress with golden border. Anushka Shetty is seen sporting a no-makeup look and slaying the look to perfection. There is an orange coloured religious cloth draped around her in the picture. It has been reported that Anushka Shetty was at the Shirdi temple along with her family. While the picture has taken the internet by a storm, there are a few other pictures of the actor from the religious visit as well. Check out Anushka Shetty’s pictures from the Shirdi temple visit:

Anushka Shetty has been linked up with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas quite a lot of times. However, she has always stated that he is one of her closes friends and that they share a great bond. She was recently in the news as rumours of her marriage have been doing the rounds. Many media portals stated that she will be tying the knot with filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, while some stated that she will be getting married to a cricketer. However, the actor has debunked the rumours about her marriage

