Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's Memorable Movies Together

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor have stunned everyone with their sizzling on-screen chemistry. They have collaborated in various projects including Bombay Velvet, Sanju, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. We have compiled some of their best films that you must check out.

Times when Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor shared the screen

1. Sanju

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is a biographical film based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. While Ranbir Kapoor plays a titular character, the 2018 movie features Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Anushka Sharma plays the role of Winnie Das, who writes Sanjay Dutt’s biography in the film. The duo’s understanding and chemistry were widely applauded by the audience.

Sanju was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. They also appreciated Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and Hirani’s direction. Sanju was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018.

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Fawad Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, the musical drama film also features Shah Rukh Khan, Lisa Haydon, Alia Bhatt, and Imran Ali Abbas. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil chronicles Ayan Sanger, a popular singer, who shares his experience of love in a flashback. He falls in love with Alizeh but she just wants to be friends with him. Little does he know that her big revelation would change his life.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil depicts the importance of friendship over a romantic relationship. This movie opened to a good response and was declared a hit at the box office. Check its trailer:

3. Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet is based on Gyan Prakash’s book Mumbai Fables. This crime thriller film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Anushka Sharma in prominent roles. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, it revolves around the life of Johnny, who falls head over heels in love with Rosie. However, his life turns upside down when his boss orders him to kill Rosie. He fakes her death to save her from goons, before getting shot himself. Bombay Velvet was a box office bomb.

