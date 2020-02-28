Anushka Sharma's Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That Have A Fresh Score

Anushka Sharma stepped into the film industry with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in the year 2008, featuring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has successfully completed 11 years in the film industry and has gained immense praise for her exceptional acting skills. Anushka Sharma is known for her bold roles in the movies.

Sharma has been a part of more than fifteen movies and has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed actors in Bollywood. With all that said now, here are some of Anushka Sharma's movies on Rotten Tomatoes with a fresh score:

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Helmed by Yash Chopra and produced under the banner name Yash Raj Films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan features Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The movie managed to earn 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. The romantic drama film depicts the details in the diary of a bomb disposal expert, which falls in the hands of an intern.

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India

Sui Bhaga is helmed by Sharat Katariya and shows Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan playing prominent roles. The movie is about traditional art forms and Indian handicrafts. Though Anushka Sharma's character in the film has led to loads of memes, her role in the movie was very well appreciated by the critics. The flick has 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sultan

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor essayed the role of Aarfa in the movie Sultan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the flick features Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan in lead roles. In the film, Anushka is seen struggling to keep up with her passions and the movie reflects on the successful journey in the sport. The film gained 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is one of the most loved movies of the actor.

PK

Anushka Sharma, in this movie, portrayed the role of Jagat Janani. The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial bagged 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. The comedy-drama flick revolves around the story of an extraterritorial who lands on earth and loses his device via which he communicates with the spaceship. His naive nature and innocent questions pressurise the nation to understand the religious impact on the country.

