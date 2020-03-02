Anushka Sharma's Movies That Are Available To Watch On Amazon Prime

Anushka Sharma is one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation. Her films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sultan, and a few others have found their way to the popular online portal, Amazon Prime. Here is a list of Anushka Sharma’s movies on Amazon Prime. Read on to know more about the films:

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

This film depicts the story of a girl whose father dies and she had to get married. She marries a man named Suri, a simple, clean, kindhearted person who is the total opposite of Anushka Sharma’s funloving character Taani. The film was Anushka Sharma's debut.

Sultan

This 2016 blockbuster helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar tells the story of a small town wrestler Sultan Ali Khan who dreams about winning the Gold in Olympics and Aarfa, another wrestler from the same small town. When the two wrestlers wrangle each other, romance blooms with their matching dreams. Sultan's life turns upside-down after the love of his life turns him down, blaming him for the loss they suffered. Further, the story is about redemption and gaining love back. This was one of the blockbuster films of Anushka Sharma’s career.

Band Baaja Baaraat

Maneesh Sharma’s directorial debut, Band Baaja Baaraat had a decent run at the box-office. The story revolves around Shruti (Anushka Sharma) a focused and determined girl who dreams to set her own business right after college for which she has laid plans. On the other hand, Bittoo (Ranveer Singh) who is barely scraping through his exams, and wasting time with his meets Shruti by fate.

When the two agree to work as partners they lay down rules for running their business successfully. In the journey, they discover the friendship and slowly the romance blossoms. The new love between them distracts them from focusing on their goals, which eventually leads to breaking their partnership as well as their relationship. In the course of tragedy, they realise the importance of each other in personal and professional life and decide to come back.

