Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh's Songs That Prove Their Sizzling Chemistry; See List

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh are both very successful actor in the Bollywood industry. Anushka Sharma was able to impress the audiences with movies like PK, Sultan, Pari, etc whereas Ranveer left his mark with movies like Lootera, Simmba, Gully Boy, etc. Both the stars shared screen space with three different movies, check out their unmissable chemistry in these hits songs.

Read Also: Hrithik Roshan Awestruck By Father Rakesh Roshan's Determination To Stay Fit; Watch

Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh's songs that prove their amazing chemistry

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh have very sizzling chemistry on screen as they have worked in three movies together namely, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Fans and audiences loved the pair on screen and their movies are proof. Check out these songs below.

Ainvayi Ainvayi

This song was from Ranveer Singh's debut Bollywood movie, Band Baaja Baaraat. The song was composed by the talented duo Salim-Sulaimaan and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Salim Marchant. The chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in this song was unforgettable, check out the full song here below.

Read Also: Taapsee Pannu Does Not Like Putting On Nail Paint; Here Are Exceptions

Pehli Baar

This song was from Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-starrer 2015 film Dil Dhadkne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and Sukirti Kakkar. The audience loved Ranveer and Anushka Sharma in this song, check out the entire video below.

Dum Dum

Yet another super hit song from the movie Band Baaja Baaraat starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. This popular chartbuster was composed by duo Salim-Sulaimaan and sung by Benny Dayal and Himani. Check out the full song below.

Read Also: Rangoli Chandel Calls Celebrities 'fools' For Taking Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

Thug Le

This song was from the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. The catchy party number was sung Vishal Dadlani and Shweta Pandit, composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is still fresh in audiences' minds, check out the full song below.

Read Also: Tiger Shroff Shares A Matrix-inspired Video; Disha Patani's Reaction Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.