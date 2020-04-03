Taapsee Pannu Does Not Like Putting On Nail Paint; Here Are Exceptions

Saand Ki Aankh actor Taapse Pannu recently revealed that she doesn’t like painting her nails. She also added that she has hence mastered the art of hiding her nails perfectly. Although, there have been some instances that the actor has chosen to paint her nails simply because they are a part of her fashion look. Taapsee Pannu, however, has always stuck to the basic black and red coloured nail paints and very rarely ventured into any other shades. Check out some of the times when the Pink actor has painted her nails.

Taapsee Pannu’s photos

Taapse Pannu wore an elegant black coloured gown with net fabric near its arms. The silk gown was complemented perfectly by Taapsee’s studded black earrings. She wore a contrast red coloured nail paint to highlight her nails during the event.

Taapsee Pannu’s butterfly dress made heads turn. She wore heavy black earrings and perfected the look with some dramatic makeup and winged eyeliner. To complete the look Taapsee Pannu wore black coloured nail paint.

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of her hands on her Instagram account. In the picture, she is seen wearing a fuchsia coloured nail polish. In the post, she wrote, ‘Fire and Ice.... but is she everything nice?’ Taapsee Pannu also had Mehendi (Henna Tattoo) on her hands when the picture was taken.

Taapsee Pannu was seen flaunting a black coloured beaded gown from the international fashion brand Zara Umrigar. The beaded dress has a copper birds design on it along with a plunging criss-cross neckline and exaggerated shoulders. Taapsee Pannu wore a contrasting red lipstick which matched perfectly with her nail colour. She wore a pair of dark coloured stud earring with diamonds on its edges. She left her hair open as she sizzled in the attire.

