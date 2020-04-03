Hrithik Roshan Awestruck By Father Rakesh Roshan's Determination To Stay Fit; Watch

Hrithik Roshan has been actively posting updates of his activities amid the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The actor recently shared a video where he can be seen learning how to play the piano as the new thing he took to learning at home. While that impressed the fans of the Dhoom 2 actor, it is his latest Instagram update that is worthy of an ovation.

The actor shared a video of his father Rakesh Roshan's workout regimen during the lockdown and penned awestricken words in the caption for the dedication of the veteran actor-director. Hrithik wrote, "Damn ! That’s My Dad. .N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. .

This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these!". Adding to the wonderful thought, he said, "Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid . .".

Have a look:

Rakesh Roshan's resolve is indeed applause-worthy as he maintains his fitness. The veteran Bollywood actor had earlier made headlines for lashing out against the producers who had lined up to get film titles related to COVID-19. One of those titles registered is, 'Corona Pyaar Hai' - a clear take on Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Coronavirus outbreak in India

Meanwhile, the novel Coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed 56 lives in the country while 156 have been cured of the deadly infection. The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2031 as of Friday.

