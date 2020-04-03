Tiger Shroff Shares A Matrix-inspired Video; Disha Patani's Reaction Is Unmissable

Tiger Shroff recently took to social media to share the Matrix-inspired video which consists of some high octane action sequences. Tiger Shroff can be seen dodging some bullets while performing some marvellous stunts in the video. Tiger Shroff revealed in the caption that this is his tribute to the Matrix film, The One. Check out Tiger Shroff's video.

Also Read: Disha Patani Gushes Over Tiger Shroff's Photo From 'Baaghi 3' Set; Check It Out

Also Read: Disha Patani Posts Fun Video With Tiger's Sister Krishna Shroff; Later Deletes It

Disha Patani could not stop praising Tiger Shroff in his new video

Tiger Shroff also revealed in his caption that he was inspired to share this video after watching all the Matrix movies back to back. Tiger Shroff's many friends from the film fraternity also took to appreciate the well-executed video. However, it was Disha Patani's comment on Tiger Shroff's post which grabbed a lot of attention. Disha Patani could not resist herself from sharing an applaud emoji for Tiger's stunts. Take a look at Disha Patani's comment.

Also Read: Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Following Ranbir-Alia's Footsteps & Quarantining Together?

Disha Patani earlier also left an awestruck comment on Tiger's post

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have earlier grabbed a lot of headlines for their camaraderie. The two are also rumoured to be dating even if they have never confirmed their relationship. Not only this, Disha Patani recently also left a lovely reaction on Tiger's post. Tiger had shared a picture from the sets of his film Baaghi 3 wherein he can be seen donning a plain black t-shirt with denim jeans and sunglasses. Disha was quick to leave a comment on the lovely picture. Take a look.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Living Together Amid Lockdown? Couple Steps Out Together; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.