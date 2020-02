Anushka Sharma's Film 'Phillauri' Had Some Memorable Dialogues; Check Them Out

Anushka Sharma-starrer film Phillauri released in the year 2017. The film was based on an unusual story where Anushka Sharma was essaying the role of a friendly ghost. The film also featured Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in the pivotal roles. Directed by Navdeep Singh film Phillauri received many positive reviews by the audience as well as critics. The film also has many memorable poems and dialogues. Here is a look at some of the best dialogues from Phillauri.

Here are some of the best dialogues from Phillauri

1.

"Shaadi ped se nahi ladki se hoti hai aur wahan ek hi ladki thi, main "

-Anushka Sharma

2.

"Tumne ped se nahi mujhse shaadi ki hai"

-Anushka Sharma

3.

"Mujhse Shaadi karke meri zindagi toh barbaad kar di, ab kiski shaamat aayi hai?"

-Anushka Sharma

4.

Aap marne se pehle zinda thi? -Suraj Sharma

Nahi nahi main toh paidaishi bhoot hun -Anushka Sharma

Kya? -Suraj Sharma

Kya? Ullu Ho? -Anushka Sharma

5.

“Main Shashi Ka Naam Roshan Karke He Aonga, Tab Tak Meri Shashi Ka Khayal Rakhna”

-Anushka Sharma

6.

“Mohabbat Kis Chiddiya Ka Naam Hai, Humein Bhi Batana…

Bhor Saver Woh Kabhi Gungunaye, Toh Humein Bhi Sunana…

Dikh Jaye Toh Dikhana, Kisi Roz Kabhi Aangan Aaye…

Behla Phuslake Rok Toh Lenge…

Mishri Ki Daaliyan Apne Haathon Se Uski Chonch Mein Denge…

Sikha Denge Usse Hamara Naam Daurana…

Seekh Lenge Bina Parwah Kiye Udh Jaana…

Suna Hai Kaante Pe Dil Khop Gulaabon Main Rakht Bhar Deta Hai…

Jaan Dekar Dil Main Ghar Kar Leta Hai…

Neend Chura Chura Ke, Chain Jodh Jodhke…

Ek Gharaunda Banata Hai…

Aahon Ke Jhule Jhulata Hai…

Phir Jab Do Din Sau Saal Se Guzarte Hai Hum…

Patjhad Se Bhikarte Hai …

Woh Pinjre Mein Band Chhod…

Rooh Ko Todh Marodh Kisi Aur Chajje Pe Ek Naya Geet Gaata Hai…

Dana Tum Daalo Woh Kisi Aur Ko Phasata Hai…”

-Anushka Sharma

7.

"Ab tak sab khayali tha, abhi abhi toh jaage re ... tu hi sach, jhuk gaya tere aage re ... ab tu na chhod mirza ko, tujh bin jholi khaali re ... O sahiban ejire ki chhot hai laagi re"

-Anushka Sharma

8.

Rab ne awaaz bhakshi hai ... awaaz nahi, mehar hai ... soch badalne ki taqat hai tum mein

-Anushka Sharma

