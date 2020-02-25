Anushka Sharma's Witty, Funny And Insightful Tweets Will Win You Over

Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most popular and beloved celebrities in India. It is not just her acting talent and good looks that have enamoured her fans but also her wit and charm that she often showcases on social media. Here are some occasions when Anushka Sharma's tweets won over the hearts of her fans.

Anushka Sharma's fun and witty tweets that were loved by her fans

Anushka Sharma has a strong social media presence, with over 20 million followers on her official Twitter account alone. The actor often shares fun and witty remarks on her Twitter account and she even occasionally interacts with her fans directly. Here are a few times that Anushka Sharma won out the hearts of her fans with her feisty tweets.

A big cheer for the the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. #TeamIndia #AusvInd — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

In the above tweet, Anushka Sharma supports the Women's Indian Cricket Team with great enthusiasm. The tweet was not only adored by her fans but was also appreciated by cricket lovers and the women involved in the sport. The Indian Team eventually won the match, after which Anushka shared another enthusiastic tweet where she congratulated them for their win.

This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love.

I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. pic.twitter.com/O91mw2kMHY — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 5, 2019

Here Anushka Sharma wishes her husband, Virat Kohli, with a heartfelt message on his birthday. Virat and Anushka got married back in 2017. Since then, the two celebs have given their fans several couple goals, as they continue to be one of the most iconic couples from India's Entertainment Industry.

Since I turned vegetarian, the question I’m asked the most is ‘Where do you get your protein from?’. The film, The Game Changers on Netflix is my answer to all those questions forever 😂 . — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 22, 2019

In the above tweet, Anushka Sharma gives a firey response to all those who question her about her vegetarian diet. The Game Changers was one of the most popular documentaries from 2019, which gave a detailed breakdown of all the benefits of a vegetarian diet. It was especially loved by celebs and athletes who were vegetarians, including Anushka and her husband, Virat Kohli.

These are only steps forward and not backward and we as a nation stand by , celebrate and are very proud of our scientists at @isro for their perseverance and achievements so far . You all are truly inspiring. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 7, 2019

Here, Anushka Sharma praises the ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-2 project. Anushka's fans truly appreciated her attitude and praised her for staying positive.

In a world where you can be anything , be kind. 💜&✨ #LoveAndLightProject @NushBrand pic.twitter.com/Zs01KHOzH6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 26, 2019

In the above post, Anushka Sharma just asks her fans to be kind. This tweet was to promote her Love and Light Project, that aimed to spread a positive message of harmony and friendship. The actor also wore a T-Shirt in the picture attached to the tweet, that had the words, "Be the kind, who is kind," printed on it.

