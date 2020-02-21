Is Anushka Sharma's Net Worth Just As Glam As Her Brand 'Nush'? Deets Inside

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has made her mark in the industry with her acting skills. She made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and ever since then, there was no looking back for Anushka Sharma. The actor received praise for her role in Sultan, NH10, PK, Sanju and many other blockbuster hits. With all the hard work and praise, Anushka Sharma’s journey has been a rather inspiring one. Here’s taking a look at Anushka Sharma’s net worth.

According to reports, in the year 2019, Anushka Sharma had earned around ₹28.67 crores. And during the Forbes 2019 Celebrity 100 list 2019, the actor ranked on the 21st spot. But as per reports, Anushka Sharma has a whooping net worth of ₹350 crores. It was also reported that Anushka gives generous donations every year.

Anushka Sharma is reportedly one of the self-made stars in Bollywood. The actor is said to charge around ₹12-15 crores for each film. Along being an actor, Anushka Sharma has also ventured into the production space. Anushka, along with her brother, in 2014, Anushka started her own production house, Clean Slate Films.

Also read | Anushka Sharma Looks Like A Disney Princess In Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar Photoshoot

Apart from her films and production house, Anushka Sharma also owns her own fashion label, Nush. Apart from all of this, she also goes on to endorse several brands such as Myntra, Rajnigandha, Lavie, Nivea, Pantene, Elle 18 and Pantene. Clearly, she has a wide range of brand endorsements in her kitty.

Also read | Anushka Sharma Loves Varun's Pic From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar; Calls It 'Blue Steel 2.0'

Anushka Sharma has an expensive taste and her love for branded bags is proof of the same. She has a wide collection of branded handbags. The actor owns an Andheri flat, an office at Lokhandwala and a triplex in Versova. Currently the actor along with her husband, Virat Kohli is living in a luxurious flat in Worli, Mumbai.

Also read | Anushka Sharma's Most Romantic Scenes With Salman Khan From 'Sultan'

Also read | Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma's Stunning Looks In Statement Sleeves; See Pics

Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.