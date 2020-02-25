Anushka Sharma's Reel Characters That Resemble Her Strong Real Avatar; Read

Band Baaja Baaraat actor Anushka Sharma has always been vocal about social rights, feminism, animal welfare, of being choosy in choice of scripts, and producing films as well. She has even got a mention in Top 30 under 30 lists by Forbes who titled her Ms Spontaneity for her successful Bollywood projects, for launching her production banner and for establishing her apparel brand. Take a look at all the powerful roles she has portrayed through her reel characters that resemble her real-life boss lady vibe.

Anushka Sharma movies and her powerful roles

NH10

Anushka took the things in her hand by starring in the first film released under her production banner named The Clean Slates. She even did all of the stunts by herself in the movie. She portrayed a character named Meera who refused to surrender to the ruthless practice of honour killing that was occurring in Gurgaon.

Zero

Anushka Sharma starred in the Aanand L Rai movie titled Zero alongside Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif portraying the role of a scientist with cerebral palsy. Her role was critically applauded and even loved by the audience even though the film didn't mint as much as anticipated. Anushka has never shied away from choosing challenging roles and Zero was one another movie where she showcased her acting prowess.

Sui Dhaga

In this film, Anushka portrayed a village woman on screen, which was something she hadn't done before. Anushka's character is credited to have shown Mauji (Varun Dhawan's character) the goal and direction that was much required in his life. Both Anushka and Varun Dhawan's unconventional portrayals were applauded in this movie.

Sultan

Anushka's character Aarfa is again a strong-willed female wrestler due to whom Salman Khan's character (Sultan) takes up wrestling in the first place. Sultan takes up wrestling because of Aarfa's crazy obsession with the sport and then becomes a wrestling star himself. Even Anushka had to go through gruelling routines to look and play the part of Aarfa in the movie. The duo's chemistry was massively applauded by the audience.

