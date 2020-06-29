Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan Almost Said No To 'Sui Dhaaga'; Read Details

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga came out in September 2018. Although the film received an average response, many lauded the film's unique plotline. It managed to enter the Bollywood's ₹100 Crore club and garnered over ₹125 crores at the Box Office. However, many fans do not know that Anushka Sharma initially refused the film and Varun Dhawan almost said no to it. Read on to know more:

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan almost rejected Sui Dhaaga

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan revealed at the Sui Dhaaga trailer launch that they initially said no to the film. They shared that the script made them say yes later. Citing her reasons for initially rejecting the film, Anushka Sharma said that she did not think she could play the character.

Sharma continued that she just could not imagine herself as Mamta. Varun revealed that he almost rejected it because he did not have the dates. He added that he had signed on Kalank and a few other films, but wanted to be a part fo Sui Dhaaga as well.

About the film

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga starred Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Varun played the joyous character of Mauji and Anushka played his wife, Mamta. The plot of the film revolves around Mauji who decides to start his own garment business along with his wife. In an attempt to make a name for himself, he takes help from a lot of artists and competes in a well-known fashion competition.

What is on the work front for Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma?

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero alongside Shahrukh Khan. The actor is currently enjoying her stint as a producer and received a lot of praise for her web show Paatal Lok. Sharma recently produced another film Bubbul which was digitally released on Netflix on June 24, 2020. The film was a riveting feminist tale of a woman named Bulbbul.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also starred Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. The actor is set to star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1 which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda film of the same name. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele which revolves around an NRI who takes drugs at a party and ends up in jail in 48 hours. He will reportedly star in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

