Anushka Sharma's 'Pataal Lok' Rated No.1 On IMDb, Star Thanks Fans For Their Love

Anushka Sharma has been going all out in promoting her series Pataal Lok. The actor is sharing memes, quotes, and even changed her Instagram handle upside down to promote her series among fans. On Thursday, she shared on her Instagram story that Paatal Lok has been rated number 1 on IMDb.

Anushka Sharma shares Pataal Lok rating

Anushka Sharma shared a screenshot on her social media handle and thanked her fans for the same. She wrote in the caption, “Thank you for the love”. Check out the screenshot of the same below.

Read | Naagin 3 Cast's Huge Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

Apart from this, there have been many celebrities who have been taking it to their social media handles to praise the show. Virat Kohli had taken to social media where he expressed how much he enjoyed watching the series. The Indian skipper had written in the caption of the post he had shared that the series is a masterpiece of story-telling.

He further wrote that he was proud of Anushka Sharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team all along. Virat Kohli had even said that he was happy that fans were able to see it the same way. Check out the post by Virat Kohli below.

Read | Will Comet Swan Be Visible From India? Details & Images Of The Green Comet Inside

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Wahi praise Pataal Lok

Apart from Virat Kohli, Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Wahi had shared how much they enjoyed the show. The two posted on their social media handle how much they loved watching the series. They had even listed reasons as to why they enjoyed watching the show.

Bhumi and Karan, on their respective Instagram handles, encouraged their fans to watch the series. Anushka Sharma had shared their stories on her handle and thanked the two for the appreciation. Check out their Instagram stories below.

Pataal Lok is a crime thriller web television series produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma. Ever since the release of the show, the series has been garnering appreciation from all nooks and corners. The series. The series star Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh and many more.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero and Sui Dhaaga. In Zero, she had shared the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In Sui Dhaaga, Anushka was seen with Varun Dhawan on the big screen. The movie had received mixed reviews.

Raed | Dia Mirza Shares Fond Memories From The Time She Shared Stage With Priyanka, Aishwarya

Read | Ranveer Singh To TedtheStoner; Virushka's 'dinosaur' Video Has Got B-town Laughing

Image Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.