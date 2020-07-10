Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Satiated 'panda Gang' In Chef's Throwback Dinner Pic

Chef Harsh Dixit has shared one of his most memorable celebrity dinners through his Instagram handle and it sounds absolutely mouth-watering. He revealed that he had the opportunity to cook for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on the eve of their wedding anniversary and recalled the 'unforgettable dinner service' when the vegetarian menu was enjoyed by the star couple. He said that the cherry on the cake was the fact that the plates came back 'clean' after every course.

Harsh shared a picture of the 'Panda Gang' which included him and Anushka-Virat along with another picture of the dish that he'd prepared on their special night. He captioned the post with the elaborate special menu that he had served to the Bollywood diva and the team India skipper and it is sure to tingle your taste buds.

He wrote, "#Throwback to last year when I cooked a 5 course all vegetarian dinner for Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli. This by far has been one of the most cherished memory in my career as a #PrivateChef. It was a night before their wedding anniversary. The menu highlighted some of the freshest seasonal vegetables at the time like gonghura (roselle) leaves, toor dana (pigeon peas), green chickpeas, my all-time favourite Ponkh (tender green Jowar kernels)." He added, "Obviously there were a lot of #Dimsums, I even served them my take on a #Vegan Pho which is with a stuffed and smoked snake gourd (padwal) and seeing those clean plates come back to the kitchen was a cherry on the cake! What a night it was :) Shoutout to my star sous chef for the night... who helped me prep for this unforgettable dinner service. #PandaGang #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Vegan #Vegetarian #TrueCooks #Mumbai" (sic).

Have a look:

About the chef

Harsh Dixit, who started his career in the kitchen of a popular Chinese restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, is among the many chefs who have personally catered to film stars by pushing the boundaries of their culinary skills. He has been actor Ranbir Kapoor's private chef for quite some time now and often travels with him for his shoot schedules. His meals are reportedly calorie counted and nutritious and are highly preferred by many film stars.

