Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Binge On Some Yummy 'neer Dosas', Courtesy Their Neighbour

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surely have got some cool neighbors which have resulted in them enjoying a meal of some yummy dosas. Virat revealed the neighbor to be none other than cricketer Shreyas Iyer on his latest social media post. He wrote in his social media post saying how Shreyas who lives 500 km away from them has brought some homemade neer dosas for Virushka to enjoy.

Virushka traded mushroom biryani for neer dosas

Virat also thanked Shreyas' mother for making them and revealed that he along with Anushka have not enjoyed such delicious dosas for a very long time. But Virushka also had their own token of thanks for Shreyas, the couple also sent mushroom biryani for the cricketer and his family to enjoy. Virat shared a picture with Shreyas while informing the same to his fans. The picture has Virat posing alongside Shreyas while donning a full-sleeved grey t-shirt and black pants along with white shoes.

The cricketer also had his masks on and stood keeping a distance from Shreyas. He also took a funny dig at their pose and declared how this is the new picture norms while social distancing. Take a look at the post.

Anushka Sharma on spending quality time with Virat Kohli

Recently, Anushka and Virat revealed the details about the initial phase after their marriage in an interview with a magazine. Anushka made a surprising revelation that she had managed to spend only 21 days with her husband Virat during the first six months of their marriage. The Pari actor added that their hectic schedules did not allow them to spend much time together during the initial phase after their wedding.

The actor further added that people would often think that when the couple visited each other, it was as a vacation or a quick getaway. But she cleared it saying that it was just for spending some quality time with each other as under those situations too, one of them would always be immersed in work. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor also said that in these 21 days, the couple would try to manage at least one meal with each other and that this time was truly precious for them.

