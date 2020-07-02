Anushka Sharma Says She Spent Just 21 Days With Virat Kohli In 1st Few Months Of Marriage

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are inevitably one of the most adored couples of the tinsel town. Recently, the couple revealed the details about the initial phase after their marriage in an interview with a magazine. Anushka made a surprising revelation that she had managed to spend only 21 days with Virat during the first six months of their marriage.

Anushka Sharma on spending time with Virat Kohli

The Sultan actor added that their hectic schedules did not allow them to spend much time together during the initial phase after their wedding. The actor further added that people would often assume that when the couple visited each other, it was as a vacation or a quick getaway. But she cleared it saying that it was just for spending some quality time with each other as under those circumstances too, one of them would always be immersed in work. The Zero actor also said that in these 21 days, the couple would try to manage at least one meal with each other and that this time was truly precious for them.

Virat Kohli on his relationship with Anushka Sharma

One the other hand, Virat also made an interesting revelation about their relationship. He said that he feels that he has known Anushka for a lifetime. The cricketer added that they spend each day 'loving each other.' He said that their relationship has always been about love and only love. Virat further revealed that it feels like they have known each other for ages and not just for a few years.

But the couple seems to be making the most of the ongoing lockdown by spending some lovely time with each other which time and again managed to melt the hearts of their fans. From Anushka giving Virat a haircut or making a goofy dinosaur video of him, the couple is redefining relationship goals during the lockdown. Earlier, during an Instagram live session with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat had also spoken about the kind of support that he gets from his wife while she also excels in her job.

He had said that since Anushka also works for excellence in her own field so it is easier for her to comprehend his mindset which also works in the same way. He added that it is easier for them to have a conversation about what they are exactly going through. Virat had further added that the Sui Dhaga actor understands what he is going through by simply assessing his body language.

